Garth Brooks is bringing his Dive Bar Tour to... Ohio!

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Hold on to your hats country music fans. The next step on Garth Brooks Dive Bar tour is in Ohio!
The tour will stop on Monday, Oct. 28, at the Dusty Armadillo, according to the bar’s website.
The Dusty Armadillo bills itself as “Ohio’s Premiere Country Nightspot”.
The website says all tickets are free and can only be won by country radio.
No details yet on which stations will have the tickets.
Brooks’ other stops on the Dive Bar Tour include Chicago, Bakersfield, Calif., New Braunfels, Texas, and Sanford, Fla.
