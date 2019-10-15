Garth Brooks is bringing his Dive Bar Tour to... Ohio!

Garth Brooks performs at Joe's in Chicago, Monday, July 15, 2019, on the first stop of his Dive Bar tour. Garth has partnered with Seagram's 7 Crown to secure 700,000 pledges to #JoinThePact, a pledge to never drive impaired. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP) (Source: Rob Grabowski)
October 15, 2019 at 7:46 PM EDT - Updated October 15 at 7:46 PM

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Hold on to your hats country music fans. The next step on Garth Brooks Dive Bar tour is in Ohio!

The tour will stop on Monday, Oct. 28, at the Dusty Armadillo, according to the bar’s website.

The Dusty Armadillo bills itself as “Ohio’s Premiere Country Nightspot”.

The bar seats about 200, according to its website.

The website says all tickets are free and can only be won by country radio.

No details yet on which stations will have the tickets.

Brooks’ other stops on the Dive Bar Tour include Chicago, Bakersfield, Calif., New Braunfels, Texas, and Sanford, Fla.

