Hamilton County Commissioners to vote on sales tax increase

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to keep a sales tax increase.
The county sales tax is 7 percent now, but 0.25 percent of it is scheduled to expire in April.
The 0.25 percent sales tax increase was approved five years ago to help pay for renovations at Union Terminal.
Now that those renovations are complete, the county is considering keeping the county sales tax where it’s at to help pay other bills.
If county leaders vote at their 1 p.m. meeting to extend the sales tax increase, they say it would generate $20 million in the final eight months of 2020 and $40 million a year after that.
