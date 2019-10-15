Investigation underway after human remains found in Elmwood Place

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (FOX19) - An investigation is underway after authorities say human remains were found in Elmwood Place overnight.
Elmwood Place police and deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office both responded when the remains were discovered about midnight in the 5600 block of Prosser Street.
The circumstances and identity of the victim are unknown, according to a news release from police.
Anyone with information about his matter is asked to contact the Elmwood Place Police Department at 513-242-0756 or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office: 513-825-1500.
