ISP: Mother arrested in Richmond, Ind. school shooting investigation

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - The mother of a teen suspect in an Indiana school shooting was arrested Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.
On Dec. 14, 2018, authorities responded to a report of an armed teen going to Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond.
According to state police, Richmond police officers arrived at the school as the teen shot out the glass in a side door and went into the school.
Police say the teen took his life when he was surrounded by officers in a stairwell.
An initial investigation by Indiana State Police was completed and turned into the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office in January 2019.
A supplemental investigation was completed and submitted in September at the prosecutor’s request.
After reviewing all the facts, Wayne Co. Prosecutor Mike Shipman asked for a felony warrant on Oct. 11 for the arrest of Mary York, 43, of Winchester, the mother of the teen shooter.
State police say York turned herself in at the Wayne Co. Jail on Tuesday on a warrant that charges her with one count felony dangerous control of a child, five counts of felony neglect of a dependent, and one misdemeanor count of criminal recklessness.
