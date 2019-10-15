Police: burglary suspect fights back with mace after neighbors hold him down

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - A Hamilton couple told police they chased down a burglary suspect and held him down, even though the suspect fought back.
When a Hamilton woman saw three people acting strange on her property near Twinbrook Court around midnight Oct. 8, she dialed 911.
“There’s three people just walking through my yard and got bags and stuff, walking through the neighborhood,” the woman told the 911 dispatcher.
The homeowner told the dispatcher that she noticed the trio trespassing.
“They was just cutting through my backyard," the woman said during the 911 call. "My backyard is completely fenced in.”
The woman hung up the call, but a few minutes later she called back to tell the dispatcher the three suspects appeared to be burglars.
“Two guys and one girl was breaking into cars or into houses or something 'cause they was in my yard, and I got cameras, and I seen them in my vehicle,” the woman said during the call.
The homeowner’s boyfriend confronted the suspects, police records show, and two of them took off running. Reports show the couple held 32-year-old Daniel Payne in place until police officers arrived.
Payne did not go down without a fight, said officers.
Police say while the neighbors were holding him there, Payne pulled out his pepper spray and maced them.
FOX19 NOW reached out to the victims, but did not hear back. Security camera footage has not been released.
Payne is facing charges of assault and criminal trespassing. Police say he is also facing drug charges because he was carrying a syringe at the time of his arrest.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.