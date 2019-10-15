Police investigate Pleasant Ridge shooting

By Erin Couch | October 14, 2019 at 8:22 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 8:31 PM

PLEASANT RIDGE, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot in the thigh Monday evening in Pleasant Ridge.

Police responded to the 6200 block of Coleridge Avenue for a shooting.

Upon arrival, they say they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the thigh. Injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Suspect information hasn’t been released.

The Pleasant Ridge shooting marks the second one police reported in Cincinnati late Monday afternoon into the evening. A separate shooting in Winton Hills left a male victim with serious injuries.

Both shootings remain under investigation by Cincinnati police.

