Police investigate Pleasant Ridge shooting

PLEASANT RIDGE, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot in the thigh Monday evening in Pleasant Ridge.
Police responded to the 6200 block of Coleridge Avenue for a shooting.
Upon arrival, they say they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the thigh. Injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Suspect information hasn’t been released.
The Pleasant Ridge shooting marks the second one police reported in Cincinnati late Monday afternoon into the evening. A separate shooting in Winton Hills left a male victim with serious injuries.
RELATED | 1 person shot, injured in Winton Hills
Both shootings remain under investigation by Cincinnati police.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.