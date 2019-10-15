Police: Sharonville officer breaks leg when suspect resists arrest

SHARONVILLE, Oh. (FOX19) - Sharonville police say one of their officers broke his leg during a struggle with a suspect resisting arrest.
Jolon Binford, 20, of Sharonville, is accused of obstructing official business, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
He’s held at the Hamilton County jail. Once he is released, he will be on an electronic monitoring unit at home (EMU) until he returns to court Oct. 22, court records show
Binford was arrested Friday at his residence on Fernhill Drive.
Police responded when a dispute erupted between Binford and a neighbor, court records show.
Binford refused to stop playing loud music on his porch when his neighbor asked and then ignored repeated police orders to turn it down, according to an affidavit.
When he cranked the music up again, police say they advised him he was under arrest and then an officer tried to place him in custody but he yanked away and began resisting.
He wouldn’t comply with the officer’s orders and continued to fight with police, court records state. As a result of him resisting arrest, the officer suffered a broken tibia (shinbone).
