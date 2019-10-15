Rain moves in late Tuesday night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A very chilly start to your Tuesday as temperatures are in the mid 30s this morning and I can’t rule out some patchy frost possible far north .
We will warm up quickly this afternoon to daytime high of 73 and plenty of sunshine.
Another front arrives tonight with rain showers after midnight tapering early Wednesday morning as we call it down with a high of only 54 on Wednesday and dry during the afternoon.
We then stay dry as temperatures rebound back in the low 70s by Friday and Saturday before our next chance of rain on Sunday.
