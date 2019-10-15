Teen saves cousin from intruder, family says

KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) - A Kennedy Heights family says a teenage family member saved his cousin after an intruder broke through a window and started chasing her.
According to a Cincinnati police incident report, Ernest Diggs, 18, was arrested Sunday on charges related to throwing a scooter through the front window of the family’s home.
“The glass broke open and I heard my Mama scream,” Treyvonne Kennedy said.
Kennedy said he ran downstairs and ran around the house and found his cousin DeBreanna Porter being chased by Diggs.
“I stopped and I looked at him so I pushed him and I punched him and tackled him. We were wrestling for a hot second," Kennedy said. “I put him in a headlock and held him down until my step dad got here.”
According to Kennedy, his stepfather held Diggs down until police arrived within the next 10 minutes.
Porter said she was shocked by her younger cousin’s heroic actions.
“Everybody was shocked about it," Porter said. “We thought no one was going to do nothing about it but he did.”
However, Porter said what’s most shocking is that the accused intruder broke in with an infant in the home.
“My aunt has a new born baby. We all couldn’t believe he did that with the newborn baby. So we were all scared," Porter said. “We had to go to the next door neighbors house until it was over.”
According to Porter, the family knows Diggs and the break-in happened after Diggs made text message threats about video games.
As of Monday night, Diggs is still in the Hamilton County Jail. He was granted $45,000 bond on Monday.
He will next appear in court Oct. 23.
