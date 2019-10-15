Work to begin on two-year Columbia Parkway hillside stabilization project

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Construction is scheduled to begin on the city’s Columbia Parkway hillside stabilization project later this month, meaning reduced lanes and increased traffic.
Starting at the end of October, crews will begin stabilizing 12 landslide-prone locations along a two-mile stretch of the parkway, from Bains Street beneath Mt. Adams past Torrence Parkway in East Walnut Hills.
Crews will proceed through each of the 12 locations one-by-one, according to the city, with Canton-based Beaver Excavating Co. overlapping design and construction phases to save time and reduce costs.
The first location sits 400 feet east of Torrence Parkway, where crews will construct a soldier-pile wall 186 feet long and 20 feet uphill from the existing wall.
Duke Energy Co. will deenergize overhead power lines in the area, disabling power to four nearby streetlights. The overhead lines will remain in place and electric service to residents will not be affected, says the city.
Once work begins on this location, Columbia Parkway will be reduced to one lane inbound between Delta Avenue and Torrence Parkway. Traffic delays heading into Downtown are expected to be significant.
Construction on this location is expected to last two months.
The city is encouraging motorists to find alternate routes, including Riverside Drive, which will reopen by the end of October after a $4.7 million repair and resurfacing project.
Work on Columbia Parkway will continue through summer 2021.
