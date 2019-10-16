BLINK was Greater Cincinnati’s largest event ever, officials say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The numbers for BLINK are in—and they’re huge.
More than 1.25 million people—and possibly as many as 1.5 million—experienced the light, art and culture festival located in Cincinnati’s urban core, making it the largest event in the region’s history.
The estimates represent an increase over the attendance estimates for BLINK 2017, officials say, and mark the largest crowds ever in Downtown Cincinnati, Over-The-Rhine and Covington.
“BLINK was designed to bring communities together. This year we literally bridged our differences in a bigger, better and brighter way. Thank you to everyone who has embraced BLINK in such an extraordinary way,” President and CEO of the The Carol Ann and Ralph V Haile, Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation Tim Maloney said. “Our city is united in culture and arts and inclusion, and on behalf of the BLINK team, we say thank you.”
The BLINK Future City Spectacular Parade was a particular success, with 150,000 there to witness its 3,400 participants, among which were 93 groups and seven marching bands.
The weekend event also featured 80 live performances and 100 installations by artists from 12 nations and 15 states.
Of lasting note, 16 new murals were created for the event.
BLINK was a boon to the downtown economy as well. The Cincinnati USA Convention and Visitor’s Bureau reports room occupancy rates in Downtown Cincinnati were higher than 95 percent Friday and nearly 99 percent Saturday.
“Our community proved this weekend that Cincinnati is the future city,” Cincinnati Chamber President and CEO Jill Meyer said. “The entire BLINK team would like to thank its many partners, investors, sponsors, and volunteers. BLINK showed the world that the Cincinnati Region is home to a diverse and expanding community of creators and innovators.”
