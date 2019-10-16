BLINK was Greater Cincinnati’s largest event ever, officials say

“BLINK was designed to bring communities together. This year we literally bridged our differences in a bigger, better and brighter way. Thank you to everyone who has embraced BLINK in such an extraordinary way,” President and CEO of the The Carol Ann and Ralph V Haile, Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation Tim Maloney said. “Our city is united in culture and arts and inclusion, and on behalf of the BLINK team, we say thank you.”