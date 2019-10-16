A chilly evening, a cold night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you are out and about this evening brisk breezes and damp, chilly air will make it feel remarkably cooler than yesterday. By 10 pm temperatures will be in the low 40s.
It is that time of year in the middle latitudes, before the first killing frost and after the retreat of summertime humidity that a roller coaster ride begins with more downhill temperature accelerations than uphill climbs. The inevitable result is winter.
The next two weeks typify that description beginning with a warming trend this week pushing temperatures into the 70s Saturday, Sunday and Monday. A few minor ups and downs will proceed cooler weather late next week and mild to cool afternoons and chilly mornings will lead us into next month.
As a disturbance from the southern Great Plains approaches over the weekend showers will begin to pop up in and near Cincinnati Saturday evening and come to an end Sunday morning. A strong cold front from the Pacific Northwest will bring rain and thunder late Monday and early Tuesday with cool, blustery weather into Wednesday morning. Then cool air will dominate the remainder of next week.
