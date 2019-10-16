Cincinnati firefighters participate in wellness workshop

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Over 50 members of the Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48 participated in a one-day wellness, safety and performance training workshop.
The workshop on Wednesday was conducted by O2X Human Performance, a training and education company founded by former Navy SEALs.
During the session, fire fighters learned about nutrition, conditioning, sleep, stress management and resilience training from O2X's team that includes U.S. Special Operations veterans, strength and conditioning specialists, yoga teachers, mental performance experts, PhDs in nutrition and psychology, as well as sleep scientists.
Firefighters who participated plan to use what they learned during the workshop and apply to their everyday lives.
“It’s a reminder to keep my physical and emotional health in shape and never stop striving to get stronger, more flexible, and build up my endurance,” Cincinnati Fire Fighter Yemisi Igbonegun said.
