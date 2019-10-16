Dispose of unwanted prescription drugs during the DEA’s Take Back Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you have expired, unused or potentially dangerous prescription drugs crowding your medicine cabinet, you can get rid of them during Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Take Back Day is an effort of the DEA and state and local law enforcement agencies to offer people a place to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs safely and anonymously, no questions asked.
The DEA website lists 80 locations within 50 miles of Downtown Cincinnati.
“Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue. Far too many times we see a friend or family member’s medicine cabinet unknowingly becomes the source of accidental poisoning, an overdose, or abuse,” DEA Detroit Field Division Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin said.
Martin’s office oversees DEA efforts in Michigan, Ohio and Northern Kentucky.
During a Take Back Day in April, people across the country got rid of 937,443 lbs. worth of prescription medication.
Since its inception, DEA Take Back events have collected more than 12 million lbs. of unwanted drugs.
