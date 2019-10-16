Driver reversed into Loveland High School damaging art room, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Loveland police said a woman struck Loveland High School damaging an art room on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the police report, she was trying to put her vehicle into park when it reversed into the building.
“The vehicle began moving in reverse but when she attempted to apply the brake the vehicle did not stop causing her to continue moving backward until she struck the east side of Loveland High School Room #281,” the report states.
A teacher in the room that was struck said she was tutoring a student at the time of the accident but both were uninjured from the debris and a shelf that had fallen.
The driver told first responders she was OK and was released from the scene.
The cost to repair the damage is unknown.
