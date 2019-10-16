Girl asks for donations rather than gifts for her birthday

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The Boone County Animal Shelter received a donation from a young girl who just had a birthday.
Hailey Pugh just turned 10 on Monday.
She had a unicorn-themed birthday party complete with a bounce house and Kona ice truck.
All of that is typical for a kid her age, except what she asked her guests to bring.
“I wasn’t really asking for any birthday presents. I don’t need them. I’ll be grateful if they gave them to me,” Hailey said.
Hailey requested her party guests bring donations for the Boone County Animal Shelter.
She received food, toys, blankets, and beds.
“It’s wonderful for the shelter and for the staff to know that there are kids out there thinking, and talking about it, getting their wheels turning, what they can give back, and a lot of times people don’t think about the animals that have to live here in the shelter,” Boone County Shelter Director Colleen Bray said.
“So why do you want to help animals? Because I’ve seen stuff on the news where they’ve been getting hurt and stuff, so I had the idea that I would try to help,” Hailey said.
It was only natural Hailey wanted to help the animals on her birthday.
They’ve adopted many cats and dogs from the shelter over the years.
“It was nice to be able to give back to our community at the Boone County Animal Shelter because they’ve made our home a happier place with these animals,” Hailey’s mom Tamara Young said.
Young says her daughter has wanted to be a veterinarian since she was a little kid.
“It was really great that she found something that she’s so interested in and she’s so passionate about. I wasn’t ever really allowed to have animals as much as when I was younger so we’ve kind of embraced her love for animals,” Young said.
Hailey hopes to volunteer at the shelter when she’s older.
In the meantime, she’s taking care of the seven pets she has at home.
