Man arrested on child porn charges was youth soccer coach, club says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FOX19 NOW has learned that a former youth soccer coach has been arrested on charges of child pornography.
Brian Hronek, 48, is listed as coach with the 2019-2020 Cincinnati West Soccer Club, a youth soccer club that competes in the Cincinnati United Soccer League.
Club president Richard Blessing says Hronek was with the club for at least two years and that he passed all mandatory background checks required by the club as well as Ohio Youth Soccer.
The club immediately relieved Hronek of his duties upon learning of the investigation on Oct. 10, Blessing explained in a statement released Wednesday evening.
“Law enforcement indicated that none of our players were involved in the investigation,” Blessing said.
Hamilton County Sherriff’s Office detectives arrested Hronek on Oct. 16, according to court documents. They searched his home, computer and cell phone.
The documents describe ten different pieces of obscene material in Hronek’s possession prior to his arrest, including videos and pictures of children engaged in sexual acts.
The oldest child was 12. The youngest was seven months.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.