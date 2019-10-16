Man’s lawn mower and trailer stolen for second time in five weeks

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Butler County man is dealing with a case of deja vu after his riding lawn mower and trailer were stolen for the second time in five weeks.
“Oh, I feel targeted! It’s crazy! I mean, I... twice in five weeks, that’s crazy,” Steve Morrow said. “...To have that happen twice in such a short span of time, that’s crazy.”
The first time, someone stole his trailer and lawn mower from his driveway in Hamilton.
“I had a trailer lock on it, they must have busted it and took it along with them. With that being said, I ate my losses and bought a new mower and trailer,” he said.
Morrow says both times there were locks on the trailer. After the first theft, he decided to store the new riding mower and trailer at his workplace at the Candlemaker Shop along Hamilton-Middletown Road in Liberty Township.
According to a report filed with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Morrow’s items were taken from the gated lot on Sunday, Oct. 13.
“It’s the theft more than anything. Just the fact that you can’t feel safe, you know, in your own house and now at work too,” Morrow said. “This is 90 percent of my life, right here, where I feel invaded.”
Surveillance cameras captured a white or silver truck suspected in the theft entering the property and exiting with Morrow’s trailer in town.
Anyone with information on the truck is asked to contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at (513) 352- 3040.
