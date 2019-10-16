Medical helicopter responds to Butler Co crash

A female was flown to a hospital after a serious injury crash in Butler County overnight, according to the sheriff's office. (Source: Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones Twitter account)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 16, 2019 at 3:37 AM EDT - Updated October 16 at 3:37 AM

MILFORD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A medical helicopter responded to a serious injury crash in Butler County overnight, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

A female was reported partially ejected from a vehicle at Oxford Trenton and Hamilton Richmond roads shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers confirmed.

Since “major medical trauma” with head and neck injuries also were reported, a medical helicopter flew the female to a hospital, they said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating, they said.

Further details were not immediately available early Wednesday.

