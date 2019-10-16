Medical helicopter responds to Butler Co crash

MILFORD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A medical helicopter responded to a serious injury crash in Butler County overnight, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
A female was reported partially ejected from a vehicle at Oxford Trenton and Hamilton Richmond roads shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers confirmed.
Since “major medical trauma” with head and neck injuries also were reported, a medical helicopter flew the female to a hospital, they said.
The sheriff’s office is investigating, they said.
Further details were not immediately available early Wednesday.
