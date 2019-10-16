Ohio’s ‘Tobacco 21’ law to take effect Thursday

“Evidence suggests that nicotine use during adolescence and young adulthood has long-term impacts on brain development, and tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S.,” ODH Director Amy Acton, MD, MPH, said. “Raising the sales age for tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21 means that those who can legally obtain these products are less likely to be in the same social networks as high school students.”