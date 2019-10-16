Ohio’s ‘Tobacco 21’ law to take effect Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio’s new law that raises the minimum age of purchasing tobacco products and alternative nicotine products is set to take effect Thursday.
The “Tobacco 21” law is mostly self explanatory by its title; you’ll now need to be 21 years old to buy products beginning Oct. 17.
The Ohio Department of Health says not only does the law raise the age limit, but it will also make it illegal to give tobacco and nicotine products to anyone younger than 21.
“Research indicates that approximately 95% of adult smokers begin smoking before they turn 21,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said. “Increasing the age to 21 will reduce the chances of our young people starting to smoke and becoming regular smokers.”
ODH says the products covered by the law include:
- Cigarettes
- Vapes
- E-Cigarettes
- Tanks
- Cigars
- Pipe tobacco
- Chewing tobacco
- Snuff
- Snus
- Dissolvable nicotine products
- Filters
- Rolling papers
- Pipes
- Blunts
- Hemp wraps
- Liquids used in electronic smoking devices whether or not they contain nicotine
- Vapor products
- Additives used in electronic smoking devices (a mechanical heating element, battery, or electronic circuit
The law does not include products like nicotine replacement therapy for use when quitting tobacco and nicotine products, ODH says.
“Evidence suggests that nicotine use during adolescence and young adulthood has long-term impacts on brain development, and tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S.,” ODH Director Amy Acton, MD, MPH, said. “Raising the sales age for tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21 means that those who can legally obtain these products are less likely to be in the same social networks as high school students.”
ODH says the law requires stores to post a sign indicating that it is illegal to sell tobacco and nicotine products to anyone under the age of 21.
The law would also punish clerks and store owners who sell to anyone below the age of 21 with 30 days in jail and a $250 fine for the clerk and a $2,000 fine for the store owner.
The Department of Health says according to a 2015 report by the Institute of Medicine, raising the tobacco sales age from 18 to 21 will likely prevent or delay the use of tobacco by people between the ages of 15 and 17.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.