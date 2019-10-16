Police looking for man found guilty in armed bank robbery who escaped from hospital

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Rodney Barnes after he was found guilty on three charges in connection to a 2018 bank robbery.
Barnes was charged with aggravated robbery, robbery and weapons under disability after he robbed First Financial Bank in Sycamore Township on Feb. 9, 2018.
Judge Jerome Catanzaro’s Bailiff confirms Barnes experienced a medical issue on the front steps of the county courthouse that required him to be transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The medical episode happened in the midst of a five-day trial for the bank robbery.
Police say Barnes escaped from the hospital and the Bailiff in his case says the 47-year-old has not reported back to court since leaving the medical facility.
Despite Barnes’ disappearance, jurors found him guilty on all three charges he faced during the July trial.
Detectives say surveillance video shows Barnes walking into the First Financial Bank in the 7700 block of Montgomery Road and pulling a semi-automatic handgun on the teller.
Barnes is said to have also been carrying a police scanner at the time of the robbery.
Court records show Barnes got away with about $13,000, but left behind enough DNA for detectives to connect him to the crime.
Barnes was last known to live on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills.
If you have seen him, you’re asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-946-6400 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
