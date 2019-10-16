Racial slurs allegedly made at high school soccer game

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Serious allegations are being made about racial slurs used by the Taylor High School soccer team against a player on the opposing team.
A Western Hills High School soccer player alleges racial epitaphs were made at him during a game at Taylor at the beginning of August.
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the student - who is Hispanic - claims some fans said things like “go back to your country."
He also claims that players called him “wet****” and “sp***.”
“30 days had passed before we received an allegation of anything that happened. We have been spending several days and weeks trying to reconstruct the night with some type of accuracy,” Three Rivers Superintendent Craig Hockenberry said.
Cincinnati Public Schools responded by sending FOX19 NOW this statement, “CPS values and honors the diversity of our students and we regret that one of our players was subjected to racial and unsportsmanlike conduct."
We did ask CPS if they conducted an investigation into the incident but they did not respond to our question.
Superintendent Hockenberry says they’ve been looking into the allegations but so far have not been able to substantiate the claims.
“There were hundreds of people here and we had no complaints. No coaches, no referees, no students, no fans, nobody reached out and nobody called,” he said.
When asked by FOX19 NOW, a CPS spokesperson was unsure when the district notified Three Rivers about the allegations.
Three Rivers says they were never contacted by Western Hills, only by a reporter a month after.
School officials have asked Western Hills if the alleged victim could provide the number of the player who made the racial slurs.
So far, they say, they haven’t heard back but will act swiftly if it did happen.
“If we are made aware of the situation with a student doing something that a student needs to be looked at, investigated, we are going to do that immediately. We teach our kids that they have to be respectful and be positive citizens. And if they step out of line, we will address it immediately and make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Taylor High School Athletic Director Larry Herges said.
Three Rivers says if a student did make those comments they would bring him to Western Hills to apologize and then figure out discipline.
