Residents escapes Hamilton fire

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Residents escaped a Hamilton house fire early Wednesday, fire officials said.
A passerby headed to work spotted flames on the side of a house in the 400 block of 3rd Street just before 2:30 a.m., Butler County dispatchers confirmed.
When firefighters arrived, they found fire on an exterior wall that possibly was caused by a trash can that caught on fire, fire officials said.
They managed to contain the blaze outside the house.
All occupants safely escaped, and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.
It’s not clear yet if they will be displaced.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
