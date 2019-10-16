Skeletal remains of man missing since 2017 found in Dearborn County, police say

Police find remains of man they identify as Josh Batchelor. (Source: WXIX/Provided)
By Brian Planalp | October 16, 2019 at 12:33 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 12:37 PM

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - Indiana State Police began a death investigation after human skeletal remains were discovered in Dearborn County.

Troopers identified the remains as belonging to Josh Batchelor Wednesday.

Batchelor had been missing since May 2017.

The remains were discovered Sunday by a person walking in a heavily wooded area near Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Investigators from ISP and University of Indianapolis forensic anthropologists searched the area over the next two days.

During that search, they located additional remains, which are also believed to belong to Batchelor.

Batchelor’s family has been notified, troopers say.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

