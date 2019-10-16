Whitney Houston, Dave Matthews Band, Biggie among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 nominees

Whitney Houston, Dave Matthews Band, Biggie among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 nominees
This combination photo shows Notorious B.I.G., who won rap artist and rap single of the year, during the annual Billboard Music Awards in New York on Dec. 6, 1995, left, and singer Whitney Houston at the BET Honors in Washington on Jan. 17, 2009. Houston and the Notorious B.I.G. are among the 16 acts nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 class. (AP Photo) (Source: AP)
By Randy Buffington | October 15, 2019 at 7:56 AM EDT - Updated October 16 at 6:47 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hal of Fame will announce the 2020 nominees on Tuesday, Oct, 15.

CEO Greg Harris revealed the list of nominees via Twitter at 8 a.m.

The list includes a total of 16 nominees from a variety of genres.

2020 Rock Hall nominees

  • Pat Benatar
  • Dave Mathhews Band
  • Depeche Mode
  • Doobie Brothers
  • Whitney Houston
  • Judas Priest
  • Kraftwerk
  • MC5
  • Motorhead
  • Nine Inch Nails
  • Biggie
  • Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
  • Soundgarden
  • Todd Rundgren
  • T. Rex
  • Thin Lizzy

Fans can cast their vote daily for up to five of their favorites.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.