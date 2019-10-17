Bengals OT Cordy Glenn misses practice for ‘internal discipline matter’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals veteran offensive tackle Cordy Glenn did not practice on Thursday as a result of an “internal discipline matter,” according to head coach Zac Taylor.
Glenn was a full participant in practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a concussion in the preseason.
According to a report by Pro Football Talk, Glenn was fined $200,000 for “conduct detrimental to the team” and had a heated discussion with a Bengals assistant coach regarding the concussion and a concern that he should not have returned so soon.
According to that same report by PFT, Glenn also told the Bengals to cut him from the team.
“I can’t confirm that,” Zac Taylor said when he was asked.
Taylor also said that Glenn is still currently on the team, but served up no comment when asked if he would remain with the team.
The Bengals (0-6) host the Jaguars (2-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m.
