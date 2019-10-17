Blue Ash Police seeking tips on recent graffiti incidents

Blue Ash Police seeking tips on recent graffiti incidents
Blue Ash police said the vandalism happened at Summit Park and the YMCA. (Source: Blue Ash Police Department)
October 17, 2019 at 11:51 AM EDT - Updated October 17 at 11:51 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Blue Ash Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or people responsible for two graffiti incidents they believe are related.

Police say the vandalism occurred at the YMCA on Sept. 28 and Summit Park on Oct. 5.

Police are asking the public to look at images of the graffiti and contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have any information that could help with the investigation.

Blue Ash Parks and Recreation officials say the graffiti was quickly cleaned up at Summit Park and there was no permanent damage.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.