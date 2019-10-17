Driver arrested after police pursuit ends in two-car crash in Montgomery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A police chase that ended in a two-car crash on Wednesday afternoon led to one person being arrested.
Police said the pursuit started at I-71 and Red Bank Road in Fairfax. The suspect led police on a chase from there to the 9900 block of Montgomery Road.
It is not clear why police were pursuing the suspect.
Dash cam video from Mark E. of Montgomery captured the end of the chase. The video footage, from around 2 p.m., shows a red car racing down the right lane of Montgomery Road and then crashing into another vehicle.
Police cruisers and officers are then seen on camera, rushing over to the scene and getting out of their vehicles.
Police said they arrested the driver of the car involved in the chase. One woman suffered minor injuries in the resulting crash and was taken to the hospital.
Investigators have not identified the driver who was arrested or revealed what charges that person is now facing.
