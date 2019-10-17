Driver crashes into pole, knocking out power to thousands in NKY

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A driver crashed into a utility pole in Northern Kentucky overnight, knocking out power to thousands, county dispatchers confirm.
No one was reported hurt on Marshall Road about 10:30 p.m., but initially some 5,000 customers were left in the dark, according to Duke Energy’s website.
At last check, 1,229 customers remain without power, the website shows.
Duke Energy crews are on scene right now fixing it, dispatchers said at 3:30 a.m.
Kenton County police also responded.
Power should totally be restored in the area by 5 a.m., according to Duke.
