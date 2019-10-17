Fire under investigation at Rumpke Recycling in St. Bernard

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A fire at Rumpke’s largest facility is under investigation in St. Bernard this morning.
Dispatchers said they received reports of flames breaking out in a bunker with propane tanks Rumpke Recycling on Vine Street at 2:18 a.m. Thursday.
This is where recyclable materials are sorted, said Amanda Pratt, a Rumpke spokeswoman.
Employees were evacuated, and no injuries were reported, she said. About 100 people work there, but only a small maintenance staff was on scene at the time.
The fire will not impact recycling service, she said.
