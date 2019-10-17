2 food delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating in West Chester after two food delivery drivers were robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents that are connected, a township spokeswoman said Thursday.
The drivers work at Marco’s Pizza in Springdale and New China in West Chester, according to Barb Wilson and an incident report.
The first robbery was reported at an apartment in the 5100 block of Aster Park Drive about 8 p.m. on Oct. 7, the report shows.
The pizza delivery driver, 21, told police a gunman demanded money from him and stole $80 in cash.
The second offense was reported the following day just over a half mile away in the 5000 block of Queenswood Court about 9:30 p.m. Four unknown persons took $65 in Chinese food from the victim, 42-year-old, “by threat of force with a brandished handgun..." the incident report reads.
No injuries were reported, according to the reports.
West Chester police are investigating.
“Police believe they may be connected because of similar methods and proximity to one another. Police have not released a suspect description at this time. There is no video to release at this time,” Wilson wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW when we sought more details on the crimes and advice for the public to protect themselves.
“Police always encourage the public to be aware of their surroundings and to call police if they have any concerns or are suspicious of something they observe.”
