Frost Advisory for all the FOX19 NOW viewing area until 10 am

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Most areas will get frost overnight and in spots it may be a killing frost.
City centers will be the warmest areas at sunrise while valleys and low-lying areas will be the coldest and temperatures will range from 40° in city centers to as cold as 32° in some of the deep valleys around the Tristate.
I expected temperatures in the morning to range from 40° in city centers to as cold as 32° in some of the deep valleys around the Tristate. Even though frost is ice, it does not require a measured temperature of 32° to form. Official thermometers are at a height of 2 meters above the ground and because natural ground surfaces generally cool faster than air the coldest air is found in touch with the ground. When official thermometers indicate a temperature of 37° to 38° it is usually cold enough 2 meters below for frost to form. Because car windshields and similar surfaces also cool quickly they too are susceptible to frost. After the morning chill a warming trend kicks in tomorrow
With temperatures flirting with frost thresholds in cities and below that level in suburban and rural areas frost is a good bet in the morning and some of it will be heavy enough to be considered a killing frost.
