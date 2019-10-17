Get paid to watch Disney!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It seems like a dream job. Get $1,000 for just watching Disney movies or shows.
It’s all part of a promotion by Reviews.org for the launch of Disney+ on Nov. 12.
The lucky Disney fan who’s selected must watch 30 Disney movies or shows in 30 days to get a thousand bucks.
It goes without saying that you must love Disney.
There’s an application to fill out and you need to submit a video review of your favorite Disney movie. Click here for the link to apply.
If you’re chosen as Disney’s biggest fan, you will get $1,000 plus a subscription to Disney+ for one year. You’ll also get a Disney-themed movie watching kit that includes a mouse-themed blanket and a Pixar popcorn popper.
Good luck!
