Get paid to watch Disney!
(Source: Disney)
October 17, 2019 at 7:31 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 7:33 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It seems like a dream job. Get $1,000 for just watching Disney movies or shows.

It’s all part of a promotion by Reviews.org for the launch of Disney+ on Nov. 12.

The lucky Disney fan who’s selected must watch 30 Disney movies or shows in 30 days to get a thousand bucks.

It goes without saying that you must love Disney.

There’s an application to fill out and you need to submit a video review of your favorite Disney movie. Click here for the link to apply.

If you’re chosen as Disney’s biggest fan, you will get $1,000 plus a subscription to Disney+ for one year. You’ll also get a Disney-themed movie watching kit that includes a mouse-themed blanket and a Pixar popcorn popper.

Good luck!

