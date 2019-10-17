Hamilton man, 50, dies weeks after crash

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A 50-year-old Hamilton man has died weeks after he was seriously hurt in a crash, police confirmed Thursday.
Jesus Olvera passed away Wednesday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
He was flown to the hospital Sept. 29 after he was involved in an accident on High Street (Ohio 129) near Hampshire Drive about 12:45 p.m., confirmed Officer Richard Burkhardt.
According to the crash report, the brakes were not working on a vehicle Olvera was driving westbound on Ohio 129.
The vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit the curb and then a tree, ejecting the Olvera, the report states.
His leg caught on something in the vehicle, and he was dragged as a result by it as it continued to move forward. Olvera and the driver’s side door struck a tree, causing the door to slam close on his leg and his torso struck the tree, the report shows.
Olvera was then freed from the vehicle and left at the tree. The car continued through a chain link fence and then a wood fence in the 400 block of Hampshire Drive, where it hit a parked car, according to the report.
