How the Cincinnati Zoo helped an endangered species fight back from the brink

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It was a whirlwind weekend for three marine mammals, as the Cincinnati Zoo took full-sized manatees Miles and Matthew back home to Florida and returned with a 435-lb. lightweight named Truffleshuffle.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rescued Truffleshuffle in November 2018. He was around 200 lbs. then—practically emaciated—while suffering from cold stress and badly in need of some TLC.
He got it at SeaWorld Orlando. He’ll get even more at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, thanks to its participation in the USFWS Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership.
The program is designed to rescue and treat sick, injured and orphaned manatees, of which there are fewer than 7,000 left in the waters around Florida.
The Florida manatee is at particular risk from natural and man-made causes—red tide, cold stress, disease, boat strikes, flood gates and locks and entanglement in fishing gear.
But the situation isn’t as dire as it used to be. Once an ‘endangered’ animal, the Florida manatee was downgraded to ‘threatened’ status in 2018.
That’s thanks in part to the Cincinnati Zoo, one of just two U.S. zoos outside Florida to participate in the rehabilitation program.
“It’s an honor to participate in the MRP and to have the opportunity to help these amazing animals get a second chance at life in the wild,” Cincinnati Zoo Curator of Invertebrates and Manatees Winton Ray said.
Miles and Matthew, flown back to Orlando aboard a DHL plane on October 15, are proof the program works.
FWS rescued Miles in August 2016 weighing just 43 lbs. They discovered Matthew two months later near the same weight. As they returned to Orlando, Matthew clocked in around 700 lbs., and Miles wasn’t far behind.
Truffleshuffle evidently has some eating to do.
The same is true of Pippen, a 500-lb. manatee who arrived at the zoo with Miles and Matthew. Though thriving, he will need another year to reach the minimum release weight of 600 lbs., says Ray.
The goal is to return Pippen and Truffleshuffle to Florida together in fall 2020 so they can be released back into the ocean in early 2021.
If all goes well, they will mark the seventeenth and eighteenth manatees to be released after rehabbing at the Cincinnati Zoo.
