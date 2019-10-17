Investigation underway after 3 kids found wandering away from daycare

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - An investigation is underway after three kids wandered away from Smart Start Childcare in Colerain Township on Wednesday.
Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services officials say the children were not hurt and are back home with their parents tonight, but a woman says around 11 a.m. she was leaving the pediatricians office when she noticed three little kids standing at the side of the road.
Amanda Lawhorn says two little boys and one little girl were just inches away from busy Harrison Avenue.
She says she knew she needed to assist the 911 caller in making sure the kids didn't get hurt.
"I came up and grab their wrists right away and the lady was on the phone with 911 and had asked ‘what are you doing’ and the oldest said ‘I am crossing the road,’” Lawhorn said.
She says she then made sure the kids got away from the road by taking them back to the driveway. Lawhorn says that's when daycare workers came running down the hill.
"Up until that point no one was out looking for these kids at all,” she said. “"I said ‘why are they out here’ and that's when she held up a harness clip and said ‘well they got this off the gate and got out.”
Lawhorn says daycare workers told her there were a lot of kids in the play area at the time.
Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services officials said Colerain Police alerted them to the situation and they are now investigating. They confirm the kids got out of a gated play area.
"If the lady in the car hadn’t stopped and drawn my attention either, this would have been a very different story. As a mom and an ER nurse I know how these things can go and I think you would’ve had me down here in the roadway using my skills to try and save a child that probably couldn’t have been saved or multiple children,” Lawhorn said.
FOX19 NOW reached out to the daycare for comment, but have not heard back.
Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services officials say this is a case that will likely make its way to the state level with Ohio Family Jobs and Services taking over the investigation.
FOX19 NOW did speak with a parent who has a child at the daycare, and they said the daycare notified all parents about what happened and they also said they are buying new locks and a bell to ensure this doesn’t happen again.
