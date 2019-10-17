Madeira police officer rescues cat missing for nearly 3 weeks

MADEIRA, Ohio (FOX19) - A cat is home safe and warm after almost three weeks away from its family.
Madeira Police Officer Michael Miller rescued Iris and reunited her with her family in Indian Hill.
Miller was not the first to find the cat.
Resident Ann Powers, who lives near the police department, woke up to what she said were “cat sounds” around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
She said she spotted Iris in her well window.
She said and her husband tried several times to safely get the cat to come out. She returned in the afternoon and found Iris still there.
“So that’s when I called the Madeira police,” Powers said.
Miller arrived and climbed down the ladder to get Iris out.
“She was real skinny, but she was sweet,” the officer recalled.
He called the phone number on the collar and found the cat’s family.
They lived almost 3.5 miles away.
Carrie Lincks said her husband took the call and broke the good news to her.
“He said Iris was coming home and I broke into tears like bawling and thrilled to death that she was coming home,” she said. “When she came, I couldn’t stop crying. I thought she was gone for good.”
Iris was gone for a total of 18 days. According to Lincks, the cat disappeared while the family was at a gathering.
“Every morning I would go out and call for her and every night I would call for her and she never came,” she said.
The family just moved to Indian Hill from southern Indiana. They feared their cat was trying to make her way back to their former home.
“I cried multiple times. I was like ‘she’s gone’," Lincks said.
She said her family couldn’t be happier that they have Iris back
“She’s always known she’s special but now she’s extra special and sassy,” Lincks said as she caressed Iris.
The family said they took Iris to a veterinarian who told them she lost nearly 30 percent of her body weight during her time away.
Now, Iris is microchipped to identify her, and the family said they also will buy a GPS collar to help locate her if she gets lost again.
