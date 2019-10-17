Metro provided more than 14K rides during BLINK

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Metro provided 14,655 rides between three designated BLINK park and ride locations and downtown during the four-night art and light festival.
Metro said the ridership represented an 11 percent increase in daily rides.
Metro operated service to and from park and rides at Cincinnati State Community and Technical College and Museum Center at Union Terminal from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday during BLINK.
A third park and ride from Cincinnati Public Schools Main Office beginning Friday due to high demand from the riders.
“We were thrilled to see so much interest in riding public transit during this great, family-friendly event,” Metro Interim CEO and General Manager Darryl Haley said in a news release. “For those who rode Metro for the first time ever this weekend, we hope you enjoyed the experience and we hope you’ll consider riding the bus in the future.”
The Cincinnati Bell Connector also saw an increase during the event.
Numbers released Monday show the streetcar had 10,397 riders Friday of the festival event, 14,670 riders on Saturday, and 10,551 riders on Sunday.
More than 1.25 million people—and possibly as many as 1.5 million—experienced the light, art and culture festival located in Cincinnati’s urban core, making it the largest event in the region’s history.
