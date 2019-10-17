Neil Armstrong’s son to become 5,000th rider of the Wright “B” Flyer

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - When Mark Armstrong rides the Wright “B” Flyer Oct. 26, he will have the unique distinction of being the plane’s 5,000th passenger.
He will not, however, be the first Armstrong to ride it. That distinction belongs to his father, Neil—yes, that Neil Armstrong—who in 2007 became rider number 2,568.
‘Brown Bird’ is the aircraft’s nickname. It’s a ‘flyable lookalike’ of the Wright brothers’ first production aircraft, according to Wright “B” Flyer Inc., the nonprofit that built and manages the plane.
It’s as much a show plane as anything. Wright “B” Flyer Inc. uses it to promote Dayton’s aviation heritage with regular flights at the Dayton Air Show and with appearances around the world.
The plane was displayed at Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, Germany in 1990 and circled the Statue of Liberty in New York in 2003.
It’s open to the public if you become an Honorary Aviator Member of Wright “B” Flyer Inc. That’ll run you $100.
As for flying it (with a pilot’s help), the plane takes off from Dayton Wright Brothers Airport. It reaches a cruising speed of 60 mph thanks to a 225-horsepower turbo-charged engine, then eases its 3,400-lb. steel frame back onto the runway.
‘Flyable lookalike’ indeed. The Wright brothers’ original plane weighed just 1,400 lbs., and it was made primarily of wood.
That didn’t stop Neil Armstrong from enjoying his flights—he went back up a second time after a quick coffee break.
Nor did it diminish the joy of the 2,413 aviation enthusiasts to mount the Wright “B” Flyer over the ensuing 12 years.
Now Mark has a chance to enjoy the ride as well.
