Police looking for missing 62-year-old man with dementia

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are searching for a 62-year-old man with dementia who they say went missing in Walnut Hills two days ago.
Artie Crum was last seen at a nursing home on Lincoln Avenue about 6 a.m. Tuesday, police said. He has not had his medication since he’s been gone.
Crum is described as 6-feet tall and about 180 pounds.
His phone reportedly pinged in the Clermont County community of Union Township, according to police.
Call 911 if you see see him or have information on his whereabouts.
