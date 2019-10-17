Shelter in place ordered after SWAT situation in Green Twp.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Green Township Police have ordered residents to shelter in place after SWAT responded to a home in Green Township on Thursday.
Several roads around Melissaview Court and Greenmount Drive have been closed.
“Residents in the area of Melissa View and Greenmount Dr. are being asked to immediately GO INDOORS due to police activity in the area. Residents should stay inside until further notice,” Hamilton County EMA said.
Police have not released details about the SWAT situation.
