Staying below normal the next few days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The ups and downs of fall continue with temperatures below average both Thursday and Friday, before we rise back above average this weekend.Expect temperatures in the upper 30s on Thursday morning with plenty of sunshine Thursday afternoon and highs in the upper 50s.
Heads up we could see some frosty Thursday night as temperatures fall into the mid 30s under clear skies and light winds. The potential for some of us to hit freezing will be likely into early Friday morning.
The weekend looks mainly dry with highs in the low to mid 70s before our next front early next week brings us more rain by Monday.
