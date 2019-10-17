Vortex coaster to give its 46 millionth ride days before closing for good

DEERFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island’s Vortex will celebrate its final rider milestone this weekend.
Sometime during the amusement park’s Halloween Haunt and Great Pumpkin Fest, the steel coaster’s 46 millionth ride will be given, Kings Island officials announced Thursday.
Ridership, they said, increased when they revealed last month that Vortex would permanently close on Oct. 27 after 33 seasons.
Most coasters of this type typically last 25-30 years, and Vortex has simply reached the end of its service life, they said.
With nearly 46 million rides given, Vortex is the 7th most ridden ride of all time at Kings Island.
Its record ridership year was 1987, when 2.2 million rides were given. Only the dual track wood coaster, The Racer, has given more rides in a debut season in Kings Island’s history. (3.2 million in 1972.
Vortex opened in 1987 as the tallest, full-circuit roller coaster with the highest drop in the world and the first roller coaster in the world with six inversion.
For the rest of the season, both 2019 and 2020 Gold and Platinum season passholders can take an exclusive Vortex early ride times Saturdays and Sundays before the park opens to the public.
More details are available on the park’s website, visitkingsisland.com.
