92-year-old man with diabetes plans bike ride through Death Valley

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Jack Hughes rides his bike as many as 100 miles a week.
Hughes has been riding with Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) for eight years now.
More impressive than his mileage, is his age. The 92-year-old is hours away from his next great adventure to raise money for diabetes research.
This time, he’s traveling to Death Valley, California to be part of a 300-person bike ride across the desert.
“Out of JDF I’ve got a strong family like feeling,” explains Jack Hughes, “Of everybody you meet in the same boat or they’re supporting you in your boat.”
Hughes was diagnosed with diabetes more than 50 years ago. He’s now 92 and rides a trike which was shipped to California last week to be ready for the bike ride this weekend.
A doctor recommended he start biking when he was living in Belgium years ago.
“Almost coincidentally with that recommendation,” Hughes said, “My son had been over in Europe with us on a bicycle ride, came home and I inherited his bicycle so I just started riding.”
Hughes plans to bike 30-some miles in Death Valley while his son will likely do 100 miles.
What’s it like to have, three generations biking now. It’s you, your son, your grandson, what’s that like?
“It’s a proud old grandpa is the strongest feeling," Hughes said.
Hughes not only participates in these rides, he raises money too. As a matter of fact, he’s the top fundraiser by far.
Do you think you’re an inspiration?
“I didn’t plan to be inspiring,” answers Hughes, “I just did what I had to do for my diabetes and I recommend that everybody else has to do the same thing."
”He didn’t really intend to be an inspiration," said JDRF Senior Development Coordinator Melanie Schmid, “He’s kind of this softer spoken hero for our team that everyone kind of looks up to.”
Schmid says Hughes is well known in the diabetes community.
“They want to hop on a bike and do it too! He just has that effect on people. And his whole attitude of ‘I’m not going to let Type 1 stop me’,” she said.
Hughes says he has some advice for those living with diabetes, “A diabetic I believe, can do anything anybody else can do if they will just do a couple of things. The biggest is diligence. I think I’ve done a reasonable job of defeating it in terms of living as long as I have and I get good reports from my doctors.”
Jack Hughes has been the top fundraiser several times for these rides. If you would like to help Hughes and JDRF, here is a link to his page.
