17-year-old suspect in Miami Township murder charged as an adult

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The 17-year-old suspect facing charges in the murder of a Miami Township man is now being charged as an adult.
Austin Fuell was previously charged with murder as a minor, but the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday Fuell is now charged with aggravated murder as an adult.
He is facing two counts of murder, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence in the murder of Khristopher Ketring June 11.
Fuell is charged alongside 20-year-old Bryson Michaelis who was indicted on a charge of aggravated murder and an additional two counts of murder in the killing June 21.
Ketring, 25, was shot to death inside his Clermont County home in the 800 block of Wards Corner Road around 3:15 a.m., in what police called a ‘planned’ shooting.
Officers arrived on the scene around 3:30 a.m. after a woman called 911 and said two men with guns were inside the home, a dispatch supervisor said.
Police say they they believe money was involved and alluded to drugs as a possible motive as well.
They say the 17-year-old and Michaelis were acquaintances of Ketring and the other people in the home at the time of the shooting.
Eight people were in the house at the time of the shooting: six adults and two children.
The chief said numerous weapons were found at the crime scene.
