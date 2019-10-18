Bengals suspend OT Cordy Glenn for one game

Cordy Glenn at Bengals practice (Source: wxix)
By Jeremy Rauch | October 18, 2019 at 11:08 AM EDT - Updated October 18 at 11:28 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bengals announced Friday that veteran offensive tackle Cordy Glenn has been suspended for one game due to “internal disciplinary reasons.”

Glenn, who has been placed on the Reserve/Suspended by Club list, will not count against the team’s 53-player roster while serving the suspension, according to the Bengals news release.

He did not practice on Thursday as a result of an “internal discipline matter,” according to head coach Zac Taylor.

Glenn was a full participant in practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a concussion in the preseason.

According to a report by Pro Football Talk, Glenn was fined $200,000 for “conduct detrimental to the team” and had a heated discussion with a Bengals assistant coach regarding the concussion and a concern that he should not have returned so soon.

