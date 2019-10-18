Catch FC Cincinnati’s annual warehouse sale this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati is hosting its annual warehouse sale this weekend, meaning you can pick up the latest orange-and-blue merch at a discount.
The sale will be held at The Westin Cincinnati in the Tyler Davisdson Room.
Wares include t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, hats and more for men, women and children.
Sale prices are valid only at the warehouse sale and not in the team’s store or online, FC Cincinnati said in a release.
The sale starts Friday, Oc. 18 with an exclusive three-hour shopping window 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for FC Cincinnati season-ticket holders.
It will then open to the public and will remain open through 6 p.m. on Saturday.
“Our fanbase has been unbelievably supportive and shown their passion for this club not only in the stands, but also around town and around the country when they wear their FC Cincinnati Orange and Blue with pride,” FC Cincinnati Vice President of Marketing and Consumer Products Amir Shemony said. “We always hear how visible the team is around the city when people come to town, and this is another opportunity for fans to get some additional FCC gear to show their pride wherever they are.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.