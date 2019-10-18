A cool and pleasant evening, Frost Advisories in spots tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dry and cool weather will be the rule this evening and overnight with some locations cold enough for a bit of frost.
Saturday will be partly cloudy and milder with a high temperature reaching the lower 70s. Cloud cover will increase Saturday evening as Tropical Storm Nestor crosses the Gulf Coast on the way to the Carolinas and Georgia. A few showers, associated with Nestor, may develop in the FOX19 NOW viewing area Saturday night but end by dawn Sunday.
Sunday looks dry and nice.
