Donation to make Park Hills safer for pedestrians and bicyclists

PARK HILLS, Ky. - A local nonprofit aims to make Northern Kentucky a safer place for pedestrians and bicyclists by funding the installation of 10 centerline pedestrian signs at high-risk road crossings in Park Hills, Ky. The freestanding vertical signs, donated to the city by the Devou Good Project, are designed to alert motorists they are approaching a crosswalk with enough time to reduce speed and yield.
“There are a large number of children who walk to and from school through our neighborhoods, and we’ve had ceaseless complaints of speeding near crosswalks,” says Park Hills City Council Member Pam Spoor. “This will give children greater confidence and drivers greater awareness of the crosswalks.” The signs will be installed throughout the next several weeks. A ribbon-cutting, the details of which are forthcoming, will be scheduled.
This donation is the latest on behalf of Devou Good Project’s Vision Zero NKY, an initiative that strives to eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries involving pedestrians and bicyclists while increasing safe, healthy and equitable mobility in Northern Kentucky. Since 2005, there have been more than 2,330 documented instances of automobiles colliding with pedestrians and bicyclists in Northern Kentucky, resulting in more 65 deaths, according to the Kentucky State Police.
“Everyone should feel safe on our roadways,” says Matt Butler, Chair of Special Projects for Devou Good Project. “We’re grateful for Park Hills’ commitment to a safe and mobile community, and eager to collaborate with other like-minded partners.”
First implemented in Sweden in the 1990s, Vision Zero has proved successful across Europe and is gaining momentum in major American cities.
Devou Good Project is a Greater Cincinnati nonprofit committed to cultivating vibrant communities out of transitional neighborhoods by partnering with local nonprofits, public and private organizations, and community leaders.
