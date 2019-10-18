Friday’s the day to rescan: Here’s what you need to know

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You may have heard about it or read about it.
If you use an antenna to watch FOX19 NOW, you’ll need to rescan your TV’s on Friday at 10 a.m.
Rescanning is when your TV finds all the available over-the-air channels in your area.
If you watch us on cable or satellite, you don’t need to do anything.
Why do you need to rescan? FOX19 NOW is one of hundreds of television stations across the country that are required by the Federal Communications Commission to move to new frequencies to make room for wireless services.
Rescanning is a straightforward process: select “scan” or “autotune” from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. Instructions are usually available by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your remote control. You can find out more about how to scan your tv by clicking here.
If you still have questions, you can email us at Fox19Questions@fox19now.com
You can also call the local rescan hotline at 1-800-808-0445 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20.
In addition, you can call the Federal Communications Commission’s consumer hotline at 1-888-225-5322 and press "6″ to speak to a help desk representative. The call center is staffed from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Eastern time, seven days a week.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.